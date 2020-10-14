The Kuna Library would like to thank our patrons for their amazing support for our programs this fall! Virtual Music and Movement and Toddle Time have been a success thanks to the support from all of you!
Be sure to tune into Music and Movement in these next few weeks as we transition to a new playlist full of seasonal songs!
For all school-aged children, be sure to grab your after school and storytime kits. New after school kits are available every Monday and new storytime kits every Wednesday. Be sure to tune into our virtual storytimes every Wednesday at 10 a.m. as well!
Did you know that your Kuna Library card opens the door to many opportunities in addition to checking out books? Overdrive is a popular service that allows patrons to check out digital and audio books for free. If you have access to a smart phone, Kindle or other tablet, a laptop or a computer, you’re all set.
We have thousands of titles to choose from, and the items will automatically be returned! To get started, just go to our website at kunalibrary.org, click on “e-library” and then on “Overdrive” from the drop down menu. Everything you need to get started is right there. As always, you can call or stop by the library and we will be happy to help you get up and running.
To stay up-to-date on all of the exciting things your Kuna Library has for you, be sure to “like” our Facebook page, “follow” us on Instagram and Twitter, and check out our website at kunalibrary.org.