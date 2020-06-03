Imagine Your Story!Our Summer Reading Program will look different this year, but it’s still packed full of activities, fun and of course, reading!
Join Jack on an adventure as he receives some interesting advice from some unexpected characters about what is needed for building the perfect kingdom.
Would you like to participate in the Summer Reading Challenge?
Here’s how it works:
Print your Reading Log, or pick one up at the library and start tracking your reading. Reading logs can be picked up from the Kuna Library between June 1st and July 28th or can be printed from our website at kunalibrary.org.
Participate in our Online Activities by picking up an activity kit from the library during the designated week:
- Art kits available June 1-9
- Games kits available June 11-23
- Science kits available June 25 to July 7
- Magic kits available July 9-21
Then, join us on Facebook and we’ll do the activity together!
- Art activity with Ms. Alaina June 10 at 10 a.m.
- Games with Mr. Johnny June 24 at 10 a.m.
- Science activity with Miss Claudia July 8 at 10 a.m.
- Magic activity with Miss Lara July 22 10 a.m.
Join us July 29 for our end of Summer Reading Celebration and bring your completed Reading Logs to earn a prize! It’s that easy!
Come in to the library!Our new longer hours are:
- Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Tuesday and Thursday 2:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Or do curbside!
To stay informed on all the exciting things your Kuna Library has for you, be sure to “like” our Facebook page, “follow” us on Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. Also check out our website at kunalibrary.org.