Contactless Curbside Service hours are now available and will continue until we reopen:
- Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Tuesday, Thursday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
How it works:
- Place items on hold using our online catalog or through the Lynx! Libraries app (only in the Kuna Library collection, the Lynx! courier service is currently not operating).
- Wait until you receive a notification that your item(s) are available for pickup.
- Come to the library and park in a spot marked parking space #1 or #2.
- Call the library at 208-922-1025 to let us know that you are parked in parking space #1 or #2.
- Please wait in your car until we have your items delivered to the table numbered to your parking space and we’ve returned inside the library.
- Collect your items.
Same day service is not guaranteed! Thank you for your patience.
Items are not due until June 2, so feel free to keep them until then. If you want to return items, we will be accepting returns during curbside service hours. Return items (Kuna items only) on the return cart located outside the library’s main door. The outside book drop is not available at this time.