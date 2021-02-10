As we head into this week, we have already completed a little more than three whole weeks of in-person programs! Thank you so much to the patrons and families who have come and taken part. We love seeing you in the library again, and can’t wait to gradually continue towards having more programs available.
With that goal in mind, we want to take the opportunity to offer a friendly reminder of the library COVID policies, so that we can continue to stay open and offer these programs, while enjoying all of your smiling (masked) faces.
As we are in Phase 3, we welcome patrons into the library with masks, for 15-minute visits. You are welcome to use the socially-distanced computers, check out books, or use the curbside services that are still regularly offered, during library business hours. If you’d like to sit at one of our tables in the north hallway to work on homework or read, please check with our front circulation desk to reserve a spot. We appreciate the Kuna community observing these policies so that we can continue to stay open and serve all of you.
Programs will continue this week as scheduled, and we look forward to seeing those who can join us. The library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15 in observation of the Presidents’ Day holiday, but will resume normal business hours the following day, Tuesday, Feb. 16.
