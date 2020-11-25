Thanksgiving preparations were abundant at the Kuna Library this week. Our story time (the video for which is posted to our Facebook page every Wednesday) was overrun by turkeys, when Miss Claudia shared an adorable contact paper turkey craft. Our virtual Music and Movement classes were full of flapping wings and silly gobbles, while the library staff were busy contemplating what they’re most thankful for this year.
In observation of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Kuna Library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27. We will re-open and begin welcoming patrons again the following Monday, Nov. 30 at 10:30 a.m.
Our goal is to remain open during this process of dealing with the fallout of COVID, so as we have been rolled back to Phase 2 as a community, the Kuna Library wants to sincerely thank its patrons for helping us keep everyone safe. By wearing a mask, utilizing our curbside service, taking part in our virtual programs and limiting your visits to the library to 15 minutes, you’re helping us maintain a healthy environment, so we can continue to serve you.
We also invite you to bring your food donations to the library during your visits. We began accepting donations of non-perishable food (in cans and boxes) for the Community Food Drive on Nov. 1, and will continue to accept them through Dec. 18. Thank you so much to those who have donated! The Community Food Drive is benefitting the Kuna Food Bank and the Kuna High School FFA Food Baskets. Your donations are greatly appreciated!
Make sure to follow us on our social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and checkout our website at kunalibrary.org to stay in the loop about all of our exciting events coming up in December!