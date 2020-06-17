We are in Phase 4 of reopening! So that we can safely accommodate as many patrons as possible we ask you to abide by the following:
Library Access
- Access is for selection of items for check out and for computer use only
- Limit of up to 75 patrons at a time to select items for checkout
- Limit of up to 2 patrons at a time for computer use
- Limit visit maximum of 15 minutes
- Please wear a protective face mask while in the library
- Please practice safe social distancing procedures while in the library
Computer Use
Two laptops and a printer are available for patron use with the following guidelines:
- One patron per computer
- Computers are for adult use only. No gaming, social media, extensive searches, etc.
- Time limit maximum of 15 minutes
- Limited assistance from library staff available
Printing prices:
.10 for black and white
.25 for color
Outside book drop is open. We are accepting all consortium items.
Curbside service is still available during open hours.
Our hours are:
Monday and Friday
9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday
Closed
