January calendars are ready! Please note the days we will be closed and all the fun events coming up!
There will be no weekly programs this week or next.
Dec. 31 is the last day for the Food for Fines. Simply stop by the library and bring in one non-perishable food item for each late item on your account. The fines will be waived and the Kuna Food Bank will receive a great donation! Some restrictions apply so call the library with any questions.
“Pax” by Sara Pennypacker will be the next Mayor’s Book Club read. It is for 4th through 6th graders. Sign-ups start Jan. 6. Our sponsor is Dr. JD Grant and Avalon Dental.