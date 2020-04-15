Join the Kuna Library Virtual Story time! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram and go on an adventure! Every Wednesday we will post a video of one of our staff members reading an amazing book! Take a look at what adventures Miss Alaina and Mr. Johnny have already gone on!
Check out our eBooks and audiobooks on Overdrive and Libby! Instantly borrow books from the Kuna Library digital collection, load the books to your phone, eReader or Kindle then you can enjoy reading or listening while you’re on the go. We have thousands of titles from which to choose and since the items will automatically be returned there is never a late fee! For more information go to our website: www.kunalibrary.org.
Boredom Busters! We have many family activities links on our website, for example: Academic research and learning databases, drawing, learning a new language, math, online exhibits and many more.
We are asking patrons to hold on to any materials currently checked out. All due dates have been extended to June 1. The outdoor book drop is closed, and no returns are allowed at this time.
The directors and staff at the Kuna Library look forward to providing services to our patrons soon. We wish good health and safety to you and your families.