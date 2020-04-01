With news of Governor Brad Little’s statewide stay-home order for 21 days, the Kuna Library will continue to stay closed indefinitely for the safety of staff and community.
We are asking patrons to hold on to any materials currently checked out. All due dates have been extended to June 1. The outdoor book drop is closed, and no returns are allowed at this time.
We still have virtual services, like Overdrive and Libby. Temporary digital library cards are now available at www.kunalibrary.org.
Boredom Busters! We have many family activities links on our website: academic research and learning databases, drawing, learning a new language, math, online exhibits and many more to choose from.
The website LiLi.org is offering, for a limited time, free access to Audio Book Cloud, Teen Book Cloud, Tumble Math and Tumble Book Library. No log-in needed, just go to the website and choose.
Lynx! Libraries app for your mobile deviceDownload the FREE app for easy access to managing your Kuna Library account to:
- Place holds and cancel holds
- Receive notifications when a hold becomes available or when an item is due
- Scan any item’s barcode anywhere and see its availability in your library
- Search for books, movies and other items in our catalog
- See items you have checked out
The directors and staff at the Kuna Library look forward to providing services to our patrons soon. We wish good health and safety to you and your families.