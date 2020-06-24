Fit and Fall will be back July 6! The library is happy to be able to offer this program once again and we will be taking measures to do our best to ensure the safety of participants.
Fit and Fall Proof is an exercise program for people ages 55 and over that is meant to help work on balance and strength skills. Through the end of August classes will be 30 minutes long on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 — 11:30 a.m. AND noon to 12:30 p.m. Doors will open 15 minutes before class begins and all equipment and chairs will be sanitized between classes.
SPACES WILL BE LIMITED! In order to accommodate for a 6-foot social distance, classes will be limited to eight individuals at a time. You must SIGN UP beforehand to reserve a space. To reserve your space simply call the library at 208-922-1025 and speak with Johnny in the programs department. You may only sign up for ONE (1) class at a time in order to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to take a class.
Sign-ups close 30 minutes before class begins. If you cannot make a class please call and let us know. Waiting lists will be utilized. If you are not here 5 minutes before class begins your spot may be given away to an individual on the waiting list.
As with all of our offerings at this time, the program and availability are subject to change without prior notice, though we will inform the public of changes as soon as possible. For more information please don’t hesitate to call or come into the library.