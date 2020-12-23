We’re in the home stretch leading up to Christmas now, and this holiday season has been a busy and successful one at the Kuna Library. That is all thanks to our wonderful patrons and community.
We would like to thank members of the community who signed up to donate blood during our Community Blood Drive on Dec. 21. Because of your generosity, our sign-ups have reached full capacity, and the American Red Cross will be receiving the maximum donations needed at our location. If you are still interested in signing up to donate, you are welcome to visit the American Red Cross website at redcrossblood.org to find other local blood drives, or speak to a Red Cross donation specialist from 1-6 p.m. at the Kuna Library on Dec. 21.
The Community Food Drive was also an unprecedented success during an unprecedented year. Thank you to those of you who donated boxes and cans of non-perishable food this year. The benefit your donations brought to deserving families and community support groups was appreciated more than you know.
We also have a special thank you message from a familiar guy in a big, red suit. An official letter from the North Pole delivered straight to the Kuna Library reads as follows:
“Ho, ho, ho and a Merry Christmas to the incredibly special and impressively well-behaved kids of the Kuna, Idaho community. Thank you for your letters this year. I will see you soon!”
Sounds like motivation to keep on our best behavior the next week!
From all the staff at the Kuna Library, we wish you and yours the merriest of Christmases. Keep following our social media pages at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and our website at kunalibrary.org for updates on all the fun we have planned in the New Year!