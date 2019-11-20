The Kuna Library wishes to thank Justin Robinson and Western Idaho Cabinets for sponsoring Mayor’s Book Club for November! Also, a big thank you to Sean Stear for stepping in for the mayor. We read “Almost Super” by Marion Jensen. Next month’s book is “Crenshaw” by K.A. Applegate.
Mayor’s Book Club is for fourth to sixth graders. Sign up at the front desk to receive your free book!
Teen Lock In: Nailed It! @ the Library. Continuing our successful series of teen lock in events, this month the library will be hosting a Nailed It competition. Participants will be challenged to recreate Thanksgiving-themed food decorations. Registration is required. For grades 9-12. Nov. 22 6-7 p.m.
In celebration of Thanksgiving, the Kuna Library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29. We will resume our regular hours on Saturday, Nov. 30.
The Kuna Library has a new system for our patron computers. If you have a library card you can log right into a computer. If you don’t, then just go to the information desk and ask for a Guest Pass that is good for that day.
Family S.T.E.M Day! Join the library for a day of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math activities! All ages welcome! Tuesday, Nov. 26 from noon to 2 p.m.
To stay informed on all the exciting things your Kuna Library has for you, be sure to “like” our Facebook page, “follow” us on Instagram and Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel and check out our website at kunalibrary.org.