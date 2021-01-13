By Lara Allex
Community Outreach Specialist
Week one of 2021 proved to be a bit of a doozy. We hope you’re hanging in there, and hanging onto your vision for a happier new year! We’re doing our best to do just that at the Kuna Library.
This week, we begin slowly introducing limited in-person programs at the library. Each program is a first-come, first-served basis. You can find a detailed outline of our schedule on our website at kunalibrary.org, or by following our social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
We will not have sign-ups for programs, for the time being, but do ask that class limits be respected. Music and Movement classes will be limited to 12 families, as will our Toddle Time program. Our After School programs will be limited to 10 students. Mini Monets classes will have a 20 person limit, and our Friday morning Homeschoolers Program will have availability for 10 families. We appreciate our patrons respecting the social distancing and mask requirements, so that we can keep everyone healthy, and remain open. Masks are required for all patrons, ages 3 and up.
Though our library hours list the library as opening at 10:30 a.m. on some mornings that have programs scheduled at 10 a.m., patrons are still welcome to enter the library for morning programs at 10 a.m.. Please use the north door entrance if arriving before the rest of the library opens to the public.
We are excited about seeing so many of you in person, and hope that with our health policies in place, we will be able to continue serving our patrons safely. As always, programs and hours are subject to change based on the CDH and State Health Requirements, so make sure to follow us on social media and at our website to stay up to date on all the important details!