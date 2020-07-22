The Kuna Library wishes to congratulate Norah for winning Kuna Klues for the month of June. Norah correctly guessed the title of the mystery book, “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss. As the winner, Norah received a complimentary copy of the book. Amazing job!
In compliance with the Central District Health Department, the Kuna Library will require masks be worn inside the building. Curbside pick-up is available for those without a mask. A maximum of 25 patrons are allowed in the library at one time. Thank you for understanding!
We’ve added new tools to help you stay up-to-date with the latest books at the library. Use Author Check to learn more about your favorite authors and track their latest work. Simply create a free Author Check account, search for your favorite authors, then click Track This Author to add them to your list.
When we add an item by one of your tracked authors you’ll receive an email notification. If you prefer to just search authors you’ll find several search tools on Author Check including the A to Z Author List, a field for entering the author’s name, searching by genre, or by the list of recent additions to the Kuna Library collection.
The hot dog lunch for Summer Reading has been canceled. It is not too late to join in on the reading challenge. Logs can be printed from home by going to kunalibrary.org or logs can be picked up at the library.
To stay informed on all the exciting things your Kuna Library has for you, be sure to “like” our Facebook page, “follow” us on Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. Also check out our website at kunalibrary.org.