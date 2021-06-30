We’re halfway through our Summer Reading Program already, and rapidly approaching the end of June. Time flies when you’re having fun! Make sure to check out our July calendar so you don’t miss out on the upcoming exciting events for this month!
Thanks to all the rock stars who came and showed us their very best dance moves last week. You guys were amazing! It was wonderful to hear so many students excited about the fact that libraries aren’t JUST about books. They’re right; we are so much more!
Make sure you’re ready for this week’s fun and games. Ready, Set, Read is our theme, and lawn games will be the nemesis to conquer! We’ll have volleyball, croquet, bocce ball, ladder ball, badminton, Kubb and more! As long as you bring some sunscreen, water and a desire to have fun, you’ll do great! Just try to ignore the blazing sun and skin-melting temperatures, if that’s even possible. We’ll have shade to help keep everyone cool!
We hope you’ve all been keeping up on your reading logs so far this month; the halfway point for your next new books selection (July 6th!) is coming up quickly! Make sure to bring in your reading logs and show us your hard work, and then you can reap the benefits by picking a book of your choice!
We also want to remind everyone that the library will be closed on Monday, July 5th in observance of the Independence Day holiday. We’re wishing all of you a happy and safe 4th of July!
Keep checking our social media pages and our website (kunalibrary.org) for all the up-to-date details on events coming up this month!