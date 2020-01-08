Teen Lock-In! January’s Teen Lock-In program will be an escape room with a Gothic twist. In January we celebrate the birthday of Edgar Allen Poe, so we thought it appropriate to host “The Raven’s Game” Escape Room/Scavenger Hunt. Can you solve the mystery of the red masque? Sign up at the library. Grades 9-12. The event will take place on Friday, Jan. 10 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21 we’re watching “The Addams Family.” Doors open at 5:15 p.m., the movie begins at 5:30. Admission is free and so is the popcorn! “The Addams Family” is rated PG, running time 105 minutes
Find out how much $$ your Kuna Library card saves you each year by using the Library Value Calculator. Go to https://kunalibrary.org/howdoi/estimate-the-value-of-my-library-use/. You input the number of times you use a library service and the calculator estimates the value. Give it a try!
Did you get a book this holiday that you know you won’t read? Or do you just need to do some winter cleaning? If you find yourself with unwanted books consider donating them to the library. See our website for more donation information and details.
