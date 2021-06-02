Welcome, June! That summer time feeling can now commence! And so can all the exciting plans we have at the library in the coming weeks and months! We hope you all had a wonderful Memorial Day weekend, and we want to especially thank those who have given their all for our freedom. We are truly grateful.
This month, all the fun begins! Starting NEXT WEEK, the week of June 7th, our Summer Reading Program Registration begins. Everyone, ages 0-17, who registers during this week will be eligible for a FREE book of your choice, and to enter to win some awesome prizes. Make sure you check out our social media pages for the details on those! You won’t want to miss it!
Following Registration Week, our themed weekly activities will begin. Week One will be Science Week, Week Two will be Libraries Rock (Music), Week Three will be Ready, Set, Read! (Games), Week Four will be Dig Into Reading and Block Fest (Construction), Week Five will be Superheroes and Week Six will be A Universe of Stories (Outerspace). To conclude the summer we will be holding a hot dog feed celebration on July 28th. We can’t wait to see all of you!
In addition to all of the Summer Reading Program fun, we will also be reintroducing Fit and Fall Proof classes beginning June 14th, on Mondays and Fridays, beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the Programs Room.
Make sure to keep an eye on all of our social media platforms at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, so you’re getting all the up to the minute details on all the fun!