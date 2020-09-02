Join the Kuna Library for our new Fall Programs, beginning the week of Sept. 8. In an effort to ensure the safety of both our patrons and our staff, no in-person programs will be offered until further notice.
What does this mean for mainstay programs such as Calling All Kids and Homeschoolers @ the Library?
Each of these programs will now take the form of a take-home kit. Each week, starting Tuesday, patrons can come by and pick up a kit with an array of crafts and activities based around the theme of the week. Kits will include specific items needed to create the craft/activity, such as brass pins or yarn. However, everyday household items such as tape, scissors or crayons will not be provided.
Both Calling All Kids and Homeschoolers will be offered the same kit. There is one kit per child and the kits are available for pick up during regular business hours. Be sure to follow us on Facebook or Instagram to get a peek at each kit’s theme and content every Monday.
The theme for our first kit (week of Sept. 8) is Superheroes! The crafts in this kit include: a blank comic book template to create your own comic, a mask template and yarn to make your own superhero identity, brass pins and a template to make your own superhero doll and super hero puzzle pieces!
We will be closed Monday, Sept. 7.
Stay tuned for more information about our upcoming Book Sale!