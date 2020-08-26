What is your Kuna Library card worth to you?
How much would you pay out of pocket for the services you receive through the library?
Find out by using the Library Value Calculator Form on our website kunalibrary.org.
- Enter the number of times per month you and your family use each service.
- Your value of use for that item is displayed in the right column.
- Your total value of services is displayed at the bottom of the form.
Did You Know?
The Kuna Library is fine free, yes, but if you do not return your books on time, your digital account will be blocked. Make sure you return your items so you can use Libby and/or Overdrive. The items you return will stay on your account for three days in quarantine.
Contactless Curbside Service Hours
Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday 2:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sunday Closed
How it works:
- Place items on hold using our online catalog or through the Lynx! Libraries app. Wait until you receive a notification that your item(s) are available for pickup.
- Come to the library and park in marked parking space #1 or #2.
- Call the library at 208-922-1025 to let us know that you are parked in parking space #1 or #2.
- Please wait in your car until we have your items delivered to the table numbered to your parking space and we’ve returned inside the library.
- Collect your items.
Same day service is not guaranteed! Thank you for your patience.
To stay informed on all the exciting things your Kuna Library has for you, be sure to “like” our Facebook page and “follow” us on Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. Also check out our website kunalibrary.org.