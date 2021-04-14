We thoroughly enjoyed celebrating National Library Week last week here at the library. Did each of you make sure to thank your favorite librarians if you saw them?! We love serving our patrons, and it’s a pleasure to celebrate all things library, and hear about all the things you love about libraries, too. Thanks for helping us feel so special!
April is also Child Abuse Prevention Month. If you see blue pinwheels around the library, they are a show of support for keeping childhood abuse-free. You can also find resources for ways you can offer your own support by following these Facebook pages: facebook.com/idahochildrenstrustfund/ or facebook.com/childwelfare. We recommend using the hashtag #GoBlue4IdahoKids if you’re posting messages of support on your own social media pages. If you’re interested in more information, don’t hesitate to visit idahochildrenstrustfund.org. If you’d like to show even more support to children and healthy families, wear your blue in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month, and help us show the kids of the Kuna community that we support them.
Are you interested in volunteering this summer?! Are you 14 years old or older?! We’re looking for fun, responsible and organized volunteers to help make our Summer Reading Program safe and enjoyable for our patrons. Fill out a Library Volunteer Application online, or pick one up at the front circulation desk, and join us for a fun summer!
We have so much fun planned in the coming weeks and months, and we can’t wait to share it with all of you! Til then, keep following our social media platforms at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and at kunalibrary.org for all the details.