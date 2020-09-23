Kinder-Set Go!
Offered via Zoom Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Participants must be age 4 by Sept. 1
Registration is required
This hour-long class is designed to work on skills that will help a child get ready for school through interactive play, hands-on activities and focused instruction for parents. For more details contact Alaina at 208-922-1025.
The Friends of the Kuna Library is holding a book sale the week of Sept. 28 during library hours! There will be no preview sale at this time.
The sale will follow the same guidelines the Kuna Library has implemented for patronage during COVID-19. Thank you, thank you, thank you for your patience and support during these unprecedented times! All proceeds from the sale go to support library programs.
The sale area (Programs Room) will be limited to 10 patrons at a time; please limit your browsing to 15 minutes. Thank you!
Face coverings and 6 feet of distance between patrons is required for admittance to the sale.
For an extra measure of safety for our volunteers and patrons, no children under age 12 are admitted to the sale. No strollers or carts will be allowed inside the sale area. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Book prices: Fill a bag $5, Fill a box $10
Due to the coin shortage, please have exact change, or you may pay by credit or debit card.