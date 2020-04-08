While we all do our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 through practicing social distancing and self-quarantine, the Kuna Library has put together a list of free online activities, fitness classes, learning resources, live webcams, research tools and virtual field trips and tours that you can use to help pass the time, continue learning and stay active. Visit www.kunalibrary.org for information.
- eBooks and Audiobooks
- Fitness
- Genealogy Research
- Learn a New Language
- Learning Games
- Live Cameras
- Math
- Reading
In order to provide additional access to ebooks, audiobooks, storytimes, learning opportunities and activities to library patrons during the library closure the Idaho Commission for Libraries is extending their online services to include AudioBook Cloud, Teen BookCloud, Tumble Book Library and Tumble Math. Find those programs and free access to over 150 academic and research databases at www.Lili.org.
- AudioBookCloud
- Teen BookCloud
- Tumble Book Library
- Tumble Math
We are asking patrons to hold on to any materials currently checked out. All due dates have been extended to June 1. The outdoor book drop is closed, and no returns are allowed at this time.
The directors and staff at the Kuna Library look forward to providing services to our patrons soon. We wish good health and safety to you and your families.