Welcome, February! We’ve made it through the first month of a new year successfully! February is full of fun events and opportunities at the library.
Did you know that February is Black History Month? Check out our website at kunalibrary.org for all sorts of books and resources, including information on how the month of February was chosen as the month to honor Black History. While you’re there, make sure to check out the new books tab at the bottom of the intro page, to peruse the list of new titles calling the library home this month.
Looking for a book or two to get you in the mood for a romantic Valentine’s Day? Or, interested in getting lost in a good story celebrating the single life? Check out our Valentine’s Day book display at the front entrance of the stacks. We’re sure to have something for everyone, regardless of how you celebrate Feb. 14.
If your “hearts day” celebrations run long, keep in mind that you’ll have Monday, Feb. 15 to continue the party, as the library will be closed in observance of the Presidents’ Day holiday.
We are thrilled to be continuing our in-person, COVID-safe programs this month, which is, in large part, thanks to our patrons honoring our mask policy. By helping keep us all healthy, we’re able to continue staying open and providing these programs to our patrons and their families.
Make sure to check our website for our February calendar and class schedules, and our social media pages for updated details!