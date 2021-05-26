We are already almost through the entire month of May, and we can’t believe how quickly it’s gone! That means we are that much closer to summer and all the good things it brings! And we have plenty of good things to bring you this summer! We will close out the month of May with the library being closed in observance of the Memorial Day holiday, on Monday, May 31st. Think of it as an unofficial summer kick off!
As we get closer to summer, our Programs Librarians are sharing more and more details and sneak-peeks of what’s to come during our Summer Reading Program in June. The theme this year is “Blast from the Past” so you can bet on seeing some of your favorite past Library Characters and taking part in some fun and COVID-safe activities this year. Registration will begin June 7th, and you won’t want to miss out! Plan to keep an eye on our social media platforms in the coming weeks as we introduce to you the characters you’ll be seeing a lot of this summer! We will have some freebies and a prize raffle, so make sure you show up for Registration Week! More details to come!
We are still accepting applications for summer volunteers at the library! If you’re interested, are 14 years or older, and ready and willing to make this summer fun and safe for staff and patrons alike, we want you on our team! Check out our website at kunalibrary.org to fill out an application!
Fit and Fall Proof will also be making a triumphant return to the library beginning June 14th! Classes will be held on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 a.m. We can’t wait to see you!
Keep checking our social media platforms as we gear up for an exciting month of June! You can find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!