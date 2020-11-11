By Jennifer Evans
Kuna Library Social Media Specialist
Did You Know? New Book Alert! Be the first to know when new items are added to the Kuna Library collection. Use New Book Alerts to browse the latest items added to our collection. If you want to be the first to know which new items we’ve added to the collection sign up for New Book Alerts and receive an email listing all the new books that we’ve recently added.
Use Author Check to learn more about your favorite authors. You can search for authors by name, genre or category, search by fiction, non-fiction or age of target audience. By signing up for Author Check you’ll receive an email when we’ve added books by your favorite authors to our collection. Go to kunalibrary.org to sign up.
Check out our eBooks and audiobooks on Overdrive and Libby! Instantly borrow books from the Kuna Library digital collection, load the books to your phone, eReader or Kindle, then you can enjoy reading or listening while you’re on the go. We have thousands of titles from which to choose, and since the items will automatically be returned there is never a late fee! For more information go to our website at kunalibrary.org.
Lynx Libraries: Download the free app for easy access to managing your Kuna Library account:
n Place holds and cancel holds
n Receive notifications when a hold becomes available or when an item is due
n Scan any item’s barcode anywhere and see its availability in your library
n Search for books, movies and other items in our catalog
n See items you have checked out
To stay informed on all the exciting things your Kuna Library has for you, be sure to check out our website at kunalibrary.org.