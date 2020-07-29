Summer Reading Prizes!We had such a different but fun summer this year! We hope you enjoyed our videos and activities we were able to give you, and, hopefully, you had fun reading this summer. If you haven’t started reading yet, don’t worry; go to our website to print off a reading log or come into the library and pick one up.
If you do have your reading log and it is done, then it’s time to claim your prize!
We are so happy we are able to give out prizes this year! Due to the circumstances, we will have to do things a little bit differently. If you go to our website, kunalibrary.org, there will be links; if you follow those links there will be a list of all the books you get to choose from.
Once you have chosen a book, write down the title (go ahead and pick a few more titles just in case the one you want isn’t here) and come on in to claim it. We will do our best to get you your first pick. We may have a couple of other surprises for you when you come in to pick up your book. You have from July 29 to Aug 15 to claim your prizes. We are so proud of all of you for all the reading you did and can’t wait to see you! We had a blast this summer!
