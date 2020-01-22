The Kuna Library has the privilege of partnering with the Kuna Boys and Girls Club, located at Ross Elementary, during both the school year and the summer.
During the school year, once a week, our Outreach Specialist brings a variety of STEM activities to the Boys and Girls Club classroom during their after-school program. The idea is to give the students the opportunity to spend time engaging in creative and challenging activities that they may not have access to during the school day or at home. Some of the current club favorites include the Code-a-pillar, Circuit Mazes, and building with Magnatiles.
Do you remember building a fort in the living room or maybe your bedroom when you were little? How your imagination got away from you and you thought you built the biggest and best fort ever! Well, your parents probably didn’t think so. Don’t worry about messing up your house; come on down to the library for Fort Night! On Tuesday, Jan. 28, bring your own blankets and pillows and build till your heart is content. Come build a fort and read!
Calling All Kids will be celebrating Chinese New Year! Come enjoy fun crafts on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 3-5 p.m.
Just 4 Teens is hosting STEM Stations on Friday, Jan. 24 from 3-4:30 p.m. Solve Gravity Mazes, Laser Mazes and so much more!
