Kuna Library hours
Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Outside book drop is open for Kuna items only
We are still receiving new items in weekly! Check out all the new books just waiting to be read!
Virtual Storytime! Join us Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for virtual storytime on Facebook! Ms. Alaina, Miss Claudia, Miss Lara and Mr. Johnny will share some of their favorite stories with you!
Check out our eBooks and audiobooks on Overdrive and Libby! Instantly borrow books from the Kuna Library digital collection, load the books to your phone, eReader or Kindle, then you can enjoy reading or listening while you’re on the go. We have thousands of titles from which to choose. Since the items will automatically be returned there is never a late fee! For more information go to our website: www.kunalibrary.org.
Download the FREE app for easy access to managing your Kuna Library account:
- Place holds and cancel holds
- Receive notifications when a hold becomes available or when an item is due
- Scan any item’s barcode anywhere and see its availability in your library
- Search for books, movies and other items in our catalog
- See items you have checked out
The directors and staff at the Kuna Library look forward to providing services to our patrons. We wish good health and safety to you and your families.