We hope your Valentine’s Day was a happy one and spent with the people you love. February is already half over, and we can’t believe it! Especially since January felt like it would never end!
If you’re feeling stuck inside lately due to the snowy weather, the library has some options to keep you entertained. Each month, on our website, the newest books added to our collection are highlighted by author and genre. You can also access previous month’s new books lists to see what you might have missed out on. If you’re looking to follow a specific author, or waiting for a new book release, you can also search the author’s name, and get updated information on book releases, appearances, book reviews and more. If you’d like a more streamlined option to access all of this information right from your phone, make sure to download our FREE Overdrive or Libby app. The link is available at kunalibrary.org
Did you know February is Black History Month? We have a new display of authors and books available that cover the topic thoroughly and can help answer any questions about the history of Black History month. Check out our display by our front circulation desk.
Our Library Programs are carrying on this week after the Presidents’ Day holiday. Tuesday and Thursday’s Music and Movement classes will kick off at their usual times of 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Come hear some fun stories and then dance your wiggles out! Our Afterschool and Homeschoolers programs are scheduled at their usual times this week as well. There are plenty of fun themes and activities to be enjoyed!
Make sure to check out our social media pages at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more details!