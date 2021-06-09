The time has finally arrived! Summer break, AND Summer Reading Registration! After the last year, it felt like we’d never get to this point. Congrats guys, we made it! We can hear the cheers of excitement from here.
This month, all the fun begins! Starting THIS WEEK, the week of June 7th, our Summer Reading Program Registration begins. Everyone, ages 0-17, who registers during this week will be eligible for a FREE book of your choice, and to enter to win some awesome prizes.
Following Registration Week, our themed weekly activities will begin. Week One will be Science Week, and our programs will be held outside on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. each day. Activities will be the same from day to day, so pick a day and come spend some time with us, enjoying the wonderful art of science!
Beginning Monday, June 14th, our Toddle Time classes will begin for the summer. These classes are for children ages 0-3 years. Classes will be every Monday at 10 a.m. in our Programs Room.
Also beginning Monday, June 14th, our Fit and Fall Proof classes will be resuming after more than a year off. Those classes will be on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 a.m. in our Programs Room as well.
We are loving seeing more of our community as things begin to come back to life. Thank you to all who have shown up and been so enthusiastic about our library and programs. In an effort to keep everything moving smoothly, please remember to stay home if you’re feeling sick, wear a mask if you’re so inclined and help us keep everyone healthy by social distancing. We’re so excited to see all of you!
Keep following us on social media for all the details and updates!