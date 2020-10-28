Boredom Busters! We’ve put together a list of some online activities, learning resources, live webcams, research tools and virtual tours you can use to help pass the time, and continue learning. Visit our website to bust the boredom!
The Kuna Library offers over 7,000 free e-Books and audiobooks through OverDrive and the new mobile app, Libby. All you need is your current Kuna Library card in good standing. We have the latest releases, as well as some older favorites. They return automatically, so you'll never have a late fee.
Lynx! Libraries app for your mobile device
Download the free app for easy access to managing your Kuna Library account:
- Place holds and cancel holds
- Be notified when a hold becomes available or when an item is due
- Scan any item’s barcode anywhere and see its availability in your library
- Search for books, movies and other items in our catalog
- See items you have checked out
- Easy access to our library calendar this feature is coming soon!
