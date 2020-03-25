We wish to thank Randy Walker and his construction company for sponsoring Mayor’s Book Club in March. The book of the month was “Gregor the Overlander” by Suzanne Collins. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter for deals on the next Mayor’s Book Club.
In an effort to help control the spread of COVID-19, Kuna Library is closed to the public until further notice. All items currently checked out will have a new due date of June 1. If you need to return items, please place them in our book drop on the north side of the building.
Check out our eBooks and audiobooks on Overdrive and Libby! Instantly borrow books from the Kuna Library digital collection, load the books to your phone, eReader or Kindle, then you can enjoy reading or listening while you’re on the go. We have thousands of titles from which to choose and since the items will automatically be returned there is never a late fee! For more information go to our website at www.kunalibrary.org.
Boredom Busters! We’ve put together a list of some online activities, learning resources, live webcams, research tools and virtual tours you can use to help pass the time, and continue learning, while we all do our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 through practicing social distancing and self-quarantine. Visit our website to bust the boredom!