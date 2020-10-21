The Kuna Library offers free test proctoring services. No need to travel outside of the Kuna for testing. Students that are enrolled in online or distance-learning classes can request a proctor to administer exams at Kuna Library.
To schedule your test please do the following
Go to our website www.kunalibrary.org.
Click on “How Do I”
Scroll down to “Test proctoring Services”
Complete the “Proctor Request Form”
Email the complete form to reference1@kunalibrary.org, fax it to 208-922-1026 or return it directly to the library. Once your request is received a library staff member will contact you to confirm your appointment.
Be sure to Trick or Treat at the library Oct. 30 during business hours. Dress up and receive a treat!
Kuna Library offers cake pans for checkout! Search for pans in our catalog by using the keywords “cake pans.”
The rules:
Pans may be checked out for one week
Pans must be hand-washed
Pans must be returned clean
Did you know that the library now offers lamination services? Walk-in service is available every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon, or you may drop materials off to be picked up later. The cost is $1.per linear foot, measured from beginning to end of the materials to be laminated. For more information, go to our website kunalibrary.org.
