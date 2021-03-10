It feels like Spring is getting closer, little by little! We’re crossing our fingers that the weather keeps improving, and the sun is out more consistently soon! Don’t forget to set your clocks forward this Sunday, March 14, as we “Spring Forward!” Hopefully we won’t miss that extra hour of sleep too much.
This month at the library, we will continue with our weekly in-person programs. Thank you to all who have come and taken part over the last several weeks. We have loved seeing you! Programs will continue this month as scheduled, with one exception: During the week of March 22-26, there will be no Library Programs. We hope you all have a wonderful Spring Break!
We also have an exciting new resource to share. The Idaho Commission for Libraries has released a remarkable resource, for FREE! The Idaho Digital E-Book Alliance (IDEA) was designed to supply students and library patrons with access to eBooks and audio collections they may not otherwise have access to. Find out how to add IDEA to your library app by visiting kunalibrary.org and unlock a whole collection of books you didn’t even realize you needed!
Did you know, in addition to our IDEA resource, we also have a second new resource: NewsBank. You can access current events, local news, world news and so much more, with the click of a mouse!? Head to our website, and click on the NewsBank link under the e-Library tab, and check it out! kunalibrary.org/e-library/newsbank/.
There’s plenty more fun to be had this month! Keep an eye on our social media accounts at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more details!