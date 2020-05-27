Kuna Library reopening Phase 3
June 1 – 12
Phase 3 Details
Hours
Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday 2:30 p.m. — 8 p.m.
Library Access
So that we can safely accommodate as many patrons as possible, we ask you to abide by the following:
- Access to the library is for selection of items for checkout and computer use only
- Limit of up to 40 patrons at a time in the library to select items for checkout
- Limit of up to 2 patrons at a time in the library for computer use
- Limit visit to maximum of 15 minutes
- Please wear a protective face mask while in the library
- Please practice safe distancing procedures while in the library
Computer use
Two laptops and a printer are available for patron use with the following guidelines:
- One patron per computer
- Computers are for adult use only, no gaming, social media, extensive searches, etc
- Limited assistance from library staff available
The outside book drop is open and curbside service is still available during open hours.
Boredom Busters! We have many family activity links on our website: academic research and learning databases, drawing, learning a new language, math, online exhibits and many more to choose from.
