Welcome, March! Please be better to us than last March was! We’re crossing our fingers that a little luck finds us all this month!
We have some exciting developments coming up at the library this month. Beginning Saturday, March 6, we will be open from 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. every Saturday going forward. (Unless otherwise specified.) We understand that as the health situation in our community evolves and changes our hours could be affected again, but we are excited to be moving forward safely at this time, and can’t wait to serve you. Please refer to our website and social media for updated details on our COVID policies.
In-person programs are continuing at their regularly scheduled times this month, with the exception of Tuesday, March 9, as we help with the county elections. Because the library is a polling station, programs that day will be cancelled. However, we look forward to seeing you all again at our usual class times Wednesday, March 10.
We also have an exciting new resource to share: The Idaho Commission for Libraries has released a remarkable resource, for FREE! The Idaho Digital E-Book Alliance (IDEA) was designed to supply students and library patrons with access to eBooks and audio collections they may not otherwise have access to. Find out how to add IDEA to your library app by visiting kunalibrary.org and unlock a whole collection of books you didn’t even realize you needed!
We’re looking forward to serving you this month, as always. Make sure to keep an eye on our social media and website for up to date details!