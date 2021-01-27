By Lara Allex
Community Outreach Specialist
We want to give a huge shout out to the wonderful patrons who have showed up to our first few in-person programs the last few weeks. Thank you all for showing so much enthusiasm while still respecting our health policies, so we can continue to stay open. We appreciate all of you so much! We have loved having all of you back in the library, even if it’s just for short periods of time.
This week, our Toddle Time and Mini Monets programs had their first classes. While we are not doing sign-ups, there is a class limit for each program to enable us to socially distance. Toddle Time’s class limit is currently set at 12 families, and Mini Monets is set at 16 families. We had a few spaces still available this week, so those who are still interested in attending can give it a try next week! Doors open 10 minutes before class starts, and programs are first come, first served. We have lots of fun activities planned, and loved seeing everyone get so excited this week. Thank you for your support!
We’re already closing in on a new month for 2021, and have plenty of fun planned for February. Did you know that you can access our calendar and other useful tips and tricks on our website? Log on to kunalibrary.org and click around to find all sorts of details about the Kuna Library. You can find details about our Covid Policies, how to apply for a library card, find out when our curbside services are available, and even get information about setting up Passport appointments. That, and so much more, can be found with a simple click of your mouse.
Make sure to also follow us on our social media pages at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for all the exciting details on events and programs coming soon!