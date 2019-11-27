The Kuna Library and Kuna Adopt-A-Family have joined forces again this year to help provide a Christmas for Kuna families in need. Come to the library and choose a mitten or two. All gifts must be unwrapped and brought to the library by December 15th. Please call the library at 208-922-1025 with any questions. Help us to spread some holiday cheer to our community.
Holiday Storytime with special guest Mrs. Claus is Wednesday, December 4th and 18th at 11 a.m. and Saturday, December 7th and 21st at 10:30 a.m. The last chance to visit will be Monday, December 23rd at 10:30 a.m.
The Nutcracker — A Musical Adventure with Paige Moore is coming to The Kuna Library on Saturday, December 14th at 10 a.m. Enter the world of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” on a magical adventure with Clara through the fairy-tale story. Conquer the Mouse King, fly with the snowflakes and dance with the Sugar Plum Fairy! This event is appropriate for all ages and abilities.
After the presentation, stay to see Santa Claus! Bring the whole family to visit with Santa and receive a treat! Don’t forget your camera. You don’t want to miss this one!
