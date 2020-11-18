We’ve officially made it half-way through November, already! The holidays are right around the corner, and the Kuna Library has plenty of exciting things planned to wake up your holiday spirit, and keep the 2020 “blues” away.
We began accepting donations for the Community Food Drive on Nov. 1, and will continue to accept them through Dec. 18. Thank you so much to those who have donated! Anyone interested in contributing can bring their non-perishable food donations (in cans or boxes) to the Kuna Library. The Community Food Drive is benefitting the Kuna Food Bank and the Kuna High School FFA Food Baskets. Your donations are greatly appreciated!
November is the month we all usually start thinking “turkey.” With that in mind, the Kuna Library will be closed in observation of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27. We are incredibly grateful for our community and patrons this year, more than ever. Thank you for helping us adjust to a new normal in a relatively smooth manner. We couldn’t do it without you.
Looking ahead to December, there’s plenty of fun to get excited about. The Kuna Library will be offering children in the community the opportunity to write letters to Santa. You might even get a letter back from him! Our interactive Library Programs will be continuing their exciting activities and take-home kits, and the community will have an opportunity to donate blood with the American Red Cross.
Make sure to keep watching for those upcoming details by following us on our social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or check out or website at kunalibrary.org.