Summer Reading at the Kuna Library may have looked a lot different this year but we still want to celebrate with all of you! See the flyer for details. Due to the current circumstances and our efforts to keep everyone healthy and safe, this celebration may be altered or canceled without notice.
It is not too late to join in on the reading challenge. Logs can be printed from home by going to kunalibrary.org or picked up at the library.
Imagine Your Story! Magic Activity with Miss Lara. Pick up your activity kit from the library, July 9 – 21 then join us on Facebook and we’ll do the activity together! Magic with Miss Lara, Wednesday, July 22 at 10 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof still has spots available at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Fridays. Fit and Fall Proof is an exercise program for people ages 55 and over that is meant to help work on balance and strength skills. Space is limited so sign up today at the Kuna Library or call us at 208-922-1025.
To stay informed on all the exciting things your Kuna Library has for you, be sure to “like” our Facebook page, “follow” us on Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. Also check out website at kunalibrary.org.