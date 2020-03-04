March is here! Mark your calendar with all your favorite programs!
There will be no programs on Tuesday, March 10 due to Election Day. There will be Storytime in the Children’s Room at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Mayor’s Book Club will be meeting Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m. If you didn’t finish the book, didn’t like the book or didn’t understand it, please still attend. We would love to know why you didn’t like the book or the reason you didn’t finish it.
“Did I die and turn into a small muscular boy scout?” “Jumanji: The Next Level” will be playing at the Kuna Library on Tuesday, March 17 at 5:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. and there will be free popcorn!
The Kuna Library has Kinder-Set-Go, Kindergarten Readiness Kits available for checkout. We have 15 different kits to choose from. Every one covers a different subject including colors, sequencing, following directions and more. Each box has a variety of items containing books, puzzles, activities and games! Kits are located in the children’s room and can be checked out one per family for one week.
Did you know that the library now offers lamination services? Walk-in service is available every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon, or you may drop materials off to be picked up later. The cost is $1 per linear foot, measured from beginning to end of materials to be laminated.
