Welcome, April! We’re thrilled to see you arrive with such bright sunshine! We hope those of you who celebrated had a wonderful Easter weekend.
While you were enjoying the sunshine, your Programs Librarians were hard at work planning ahead for upcoming events and Kuna Library’s Summer Reading Program. While we don’t want to reveal all the details just yet, we can let you in on the secret that is the Summer Reading Program’s theme: Blast from the Past. Taking part in this summer’s activities will give you a flashback to previous summer’s characters and themes. We promise, you’re going to love it! Registration will begin June 7. We’ll keep you updated on all the details on our social media pages and library website, so keep an eye out!
April is also National Child Abuse Prevention Month. If you see blue pinwheels around the library, they are a show of support for keeping childhood abuse-free. You can also find resources for ways you can offer your own support by following these Facebook pages: facebook.com/idahochildrenstrustfund/ or facebook.com/childwelfare. We recommend using the hashtag #GoBlue4IdahoKids if you’re posting messages of support on your own social media pages. If you’re interested in more information, don’t hesitate to visit idahochildrenstrustfund.org.
We’re celebrating National Library Week here at the library this week, and National Library Worker’s Day was celebrated on Tuesday of this week. If you visit us this week or check out our social media platforms, make sure to share with us why you love the library. We’d love to hear all about your favorite things here. Share those favorites with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.