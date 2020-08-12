Did you know that the library now offers lamination services? Walk-in service is available every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon, or you may drop materials off to be picked up later. The cost is $1 per linear foot, measured from beginning to end of materials to be laminated.
Kuna Library offers free eBooks and audiobooks through OverDrive and the mobile app, Libby. Instantly borrow books from the Kuna Library digital collection, load the books to your phone, eReader or Kindle, then you can enjoy reading or listening while you’re on the go. We have thousands of titles from which to choose, and since the items will automatically be returned there is never a late fee!
We quarantine returned items for one week. We do NOT check-in those items until that quarantine time is up. Those items will stay on your account for one week. You will not be charged a fine. You are still able to check items out. Check your account one week after returning items, and if those items are still on your account, call us and we can figure it out.
To stay informed on all the exciting things your Kuna Library has for you, be sure to “like” our Facebook page, “follow” us on Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. Also check out our website at kunalibrary.org.