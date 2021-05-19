City of Kuna to host open house for Helen Zamzow Park
The City of Kuna Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to the Helen Zamzow Park Open House 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 27 at Kuna City Hall Council Chambers, 751 W. Fourth St.
Drop by during the open house to view 3-D images and a 3-D fly through video created to illustrate the draft design for the future Helen Zamzow Park. Comment cards will be available to share your thoughts on if the draft design accurately represents the needs of Kuna community members, event organizers said. Prior viewing is available virtually at kunacity.id.gov.
1st Annual Kuna Hometown Fair May 21-23
Enjoy carnival rides and games, local food and wares vendors, live entertainment, a dancing contest and more starting 3 p.m. Friday and ending 5 p.m. Sunday. More information, including a full schedule of events, is available through the City of Kuna's Facebook page and website.
Kuna Flea Market
The Kuna Flea Market is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the first Saturday of every month now through October at 1450 N. Massey Ave. Next flea market date is June 5. More information is available via Kuna Flea Market "K-Town" Facebook page.
Kuna Community CA$H Bingo
Community Bingo is held Saturdays starting 6 p.m. at the Kuna Senior Center, 229 N. Ave. B. Doors open 4:30 p.m. for socializing. More information is available in Kuna Senior Center news (page 2 of Kuna Melba News) and on Facebook.
Melba Farmers Market
Melba Valley Farmers Market is held Thursdays in the senior center parking lot (115 Base Line Road) from 5-8 p.m. featuring produce, live plants, crafts, home-baked goods, hand-made products, food trucks and live music! Market will run through October.
Jurassic Quest continues through May 23
Jurassic Quest features over 70 photorealistic dinosaurs in a drive-thru exhibit at Ford Idaho Center, 16114 N. Idaho Center Blvd. Tickets are $49 per vehicle of eight people or less and are available now through jurassicquest.com.
Farm To Fork market now open in Caldwell
The outdoor Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market in Caldwell, also featuring live music, is 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays. For 2021, the Caldwell Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market will be located on Arthur and Seventh Avenue as a special extension of Indian Creek Plaza. Event details and full concert schedule are available at indiancreekplaza.com.
Explore Idaho History
Join Preservation Idaho every Saturday at 10 a.m. for an approximately 1.5 hour guided walking tour through 150 years of history and architecture, from Basque sheepherders to political powerhouses and local sandstone to Egyptian hieroglyphics, this tour makes history come alive. Walking tours will be held rain or shine starting May 22. Please register in advance at preservationidaho.org/walking-tours. For additional information or questions about the tour contact Preservation Idaho Tour Coordinator Gaby Thomason at 208-353-2011 or gaby@preservationidaho.org.
Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead stakeholders describe a tour through the historic property as a fun and educational activity for children and parents alike. The Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead, 5006 W. Farm Court, Boise, is open 12:30-4:30 p.m. Saturdays through September. For more information visit drycreekhistory.org or call 208-229-4006.
Idaho Botanical Garden summer events
A series of live music performances is returning to the Idaho Botanical Garden’s Meditation Garden beginning June 24. More information is available at idahobotanicalgarden.org/events/great-garden-escape/.
The Idaho Botanical Garden has organized a fundraiser event — Create and Connect — to help support the Garden’s programs and plants. Tickets include live music and performance, local food (by Horsewood Catering) and drinks to enjoy while trying out DIY kits and other projects 6–9 p.m. June 19. The event will also feature a live auction onsite and a digital auction (June 11–20). Picnic gear is welcome.
Patrons are also welcome to come see the garden's transformation into an enchanted escape with its inaugural Fairy House Exhibit. Over 30 fairy houses have been built by community members and are on display throughout the garden.
Mark your calendars ...
Visit the Farmhouse Collective’s Summer Open Market June 4-5
At the Farmhouse has announced The Farmhouse Collective’s Summer Open Market Friday, June 4 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, June 5 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Bachman Family Ranch, 30631 Hot Springs Road in Bruneau, Idaho. The event will feature live music and food and beverages while browsing vintage and handmade goods from local vendors at this pop-up market in the meadow.
General admission is $7 for one day or $10 for both days. Tickets are available online through Eventbrite and at the gate: eventbrite.com/e/farmhouse-collective-summer-open-meadow-market-tickets-151892479495. More information is also available via Facebook.
Music Theatre of Idaho to present 'Evita'
As COVID-19 restrictions are reduced and businesses are opening back up, Music Theatre of Idaho is enthusiastically announcing “the amazing return of our Broadway season,” which will feature Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Evita” June 10–12.
Seating will be nearly full scale, event organizers announced, with a small section of the auditorium reserved for those who would like to attend in a socially distanced manner. The show runs at 7:30 each night, with an additional 1:30 matinee on Saturday. Tickets are $23-$25, plus tax and ticketing. Season tickets are also available for the remainder of The 2021 season. More details are at BroadwayNampa.org or by calling 208-468-2385.
Meridian Symphony to present ‘Tribute to Gene Kleiner’
The Meridian Symphony has announced it will present a “Tribute to Gene Kleiner” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park Bandshell, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. The free outdoor concert is sponsored by the City of Meridian and is the signature musical event of Meridian Art Week. “Bring a picnic and a blanket or chair and enjoy some of the Symphony’s ‘greatest hits.’” For more information call 208-891-2721 and visit meridiansymphony.org