City of Kuna to host open house for Helen Zamzow Park
The City of Kuna Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to the Helen Zamzow Park Open House 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 27 at Kuna City Hall Council Chambers, 751 W. Fourth St.
Drop by during the open house to view 3-D images and a 3-D fly through video created to illustrate the draft design for the future Helen Zamzow Park. Comment cards will be available to share your thoughts on if the draft design accurately represents the needs of Kuna community members, event organizers said. Prior viewing is available virtually at kunacity.id.gov.
Kuna Flea Market
The Kuna Flea Market is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the first Saturday of every month now through October at 1450 N. Massey Ave. Next flea market date is June 5. More information is available via Kuna Flea Market “K-Town” Facebook page.
Kuna Community CA$H Bingo
Community Bingo is held Saturdays starting 6 p.m. at the Kuna Senior Center, 229 N. Ave. B. Doors open 4:30 p.m. for socializing. More information is available in Kuna Senior Center news (page 2 of Kuna Melba News) and on Facebook.
Melba Farmers Market
Melba Valley Farmers Market is held Thursdays in the senior center parking lot (115 Base Line Road) from 5-8 p.m. featuring produce, live plants, crafts, home-baked goods, hand-made products, food trucks and live music! Market will run through October.
Melba Valley Museum
The Melba Valley Museum is open for the 2021 season 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. This year’s featured family is Don and Lula Peck and their children.
Meridian Main Street Market
Meridian Main Street Market is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays featuring local artisans and vendors, live entertainment and more. The market is set up at Meridian City Hall Plaza near the parking lot on the south side. More information is at meridianmainstreetmarket.com and on Facebook.
Mark your calendars ...
Annual ‘Art & Roses’ is June 6
The community is invited to join local artists at the 30th annual “Art and Roses” event 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 6 at Julia Davis Park by the Rose Garden. The event will feature over 60 of Boise’s favorite local artist who will be showing their original paintings, framed photographs, pottery and sculpture. There is a wide variety of style and mediums with many returning artists and lots of new artists, event organizers promise. A percentage of all art sales is donated to support the Rose Garden. Admission is free and masks and social distancing will be necessary for attendance. For information call 208-440-2975.
Visit the Farmhouse Collective’s Summer Open Market June 4-5
At the Farmhouse has announced The Farmhouse Collective’s Summer Open Market Friday, June 4 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, June 5 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Bachman Family Ranch, 30631 Hot Springs Road in Bruneau, Idaho. The event will feature live music and food and beverages while browsing vintage and handmade goods from local vendors at this pop-up market in the meadow.
General admission is $7 for one day or $10 for both days. Tickets are available online through Eventbrite and at the gate: eventbrite.com/e/farmhouse-collective-summer-open-meadow-market-tickets-151892479495. More information is also available via Facebook.
Music Theatre of Idaho to present ‘Evita’
Music Theatre of Idaho is enthusiastically announcing “the amazing return of our Broadway season,” which will feature Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Evita” June 10–12. Seating will be nearly full scale, event organizers announced, with a small section of the auditorium reserved for those who would like to attend in a socially distanced manner. The show runs at 7:30 each night, with an additional 1:30 matinee on Saturday. Tickets are $23-$25, plus tax and ticketing. More details are at BroadwayNampa.org or by calling 208-468-2385.