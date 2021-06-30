Kuna Market Village will open this weekend, July 2-4, featuring small, local businesses and food trucks. And, there’s more: The City of Kuna has announced it will continue to accept applications until the spaces are filled. For more information visit the City of Kuna website: kunacity.id.gov and Facebook page.
Popsicles with the Mayor
Residents are invited to join Kuna Mayor Joe Stear for free popsicles and cool fun on the splash pad and water slide 1–3 p.m. Friday.
Kuna Flea Market
The Kuna Flea Market is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 3 and the first Saturday of every month now through October at 1450 N. Massey Ave. More information is available via Kuna Flea Market “K-Town” Facebook page.
Kuna Days 2021
Kuna Days is Aug. 6–7, featuring entertainment for all ages, a parade, vendors, and of course the fireworks show. Check out the Facebook page for more details.
Ongoing events
Kuna Community CA$H Bingo
Community Bingo is held Saturdays starting 6 p.m. at the Kuna Senior Center, 229 N. Ave. B. Doors open 4:30 p.m. for socializing. More information is available in Kuna Senior Center news (page 2 of Kuna Melba News) and on Facebook.
Melba Farmers Market
Melba Valley Farmers Market is held Thursdays in the senior center parking lot (115 Base Line Road) from 5-8 p.m. featuring produce, live plants, crafts, home-baked goods, hand-made products, food trucks and live music! Market will run through October.
Melba Valley Museum
The Melba Valley Museum is open for the 2021 season 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. This year’s featured family is Don and Lula Peck and their children.
Meridian Main Street Market
Meridian Main Street Market is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays featuring local artisans and vendors, live entertainment and more. The market is set up at Meridian City Hall Plaza near the parking lot on the south side. More information is at meridianmainstreetmarket.com and on Facebook.
Mark your calendars ...
The 106th Snake River Stampede and Rodeo is July 20-24. Nationally recognized, the event will feature roping, bull riding, themed nights and more. Visit snakeriverstampede.com for more information.