Mark your calendars ...
Kuna Days is Aug. 6-7, featuring entertainment for all ages, a parade, vendors, and of course the fireworks show. Check out the Facebook page for more details.
Annual ‘Art & Roses’ is June 6
The community is invited to join local artists at the 30th annual “Art and Roses” event 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 6 at Julia Davis Park by the Rose Garden. The event will feature over 60 of Boise’s favorite local artist who will be showing their original paintings, framed photographs, pottery and sculpture. There is a wide variety of style and mediums with many returning artists and lots of new artists, event organizers promise. A percentage of all art sales is donated to support the Rose Garden. Admission is free and masks and social distancing will be necessary for attendance. For information call 208-440-2975.
Kuna Flea Market
The Kuna Flea Market is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the first Saturday of every month now through October at 1450 N. Massey Ave. Next flea market date is June 5. More information is available via Kuna Flea Market “K-Town” Facebook page.
Kuna Community CA$H Bingo
Community Bingo is held Saturdays starting 6 p.m. at the Kuna Senior Center, 229 N. Ave. B. Doors open 4:30 p.m. for socializing. More information is available in Kuna Senior Center news (page 2 of Kuna Melba News) and on Facebook.
Melba Farmers Market
Melba Valley Farmers Market is held Thursdays in the senior center parking lot (115 Base Line Road) from 5-8 p.m. featuring produce, live plants, crafts, home-baked goods, hand-made products, food trucks and live music! Market will run through October.
Melba Valley Museum
The Melba Valley Museum is open for the 2021 season 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. This year’s featured family is Don and Lula Peck and their children.
Meridian Main Street Market
Meridian Main Street Market is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays featuring local artisans and vendors, live entertainment and more. The market is set up at Meridian City Hall Plaza near the parking lot on the south side. More information is at meridianmainstreetmarket.com and on Facebook.