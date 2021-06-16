Ride for Man Therapy awareness
One More Day and the Ada County Coroner’s Office have partnered to launch the 2021 Suicide Shake Down Run & Rally — Introducing Man Therapy 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19 at 2310 E. Cinema Drive, Meridian. There will be live music, games and booths, food trucks and more. Registration starts at 8:45 a.m.
Visit Flying M Nampa’s Super Summer Craft Market June 19
Over 20 Treasure Valley makers and artists will come together at Flying M Nampa 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Additional food options will be on site starting at 11, including Kanak Attack and Gelato Shop. More information is at flyingmcoffee.com/supersummer.
Kuna Flea Market
The Kuna Flea Market is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the first Saturday of every month now through October at 1450 N. Massey Ave. Next flea market date is July 3. More information is available via Kuna Flea Market “K-Town” Facebook page.
Kuna Days 2021
Kuna Days is Aug. 6–7, featuring entertainment for all ages, a parade, vendors, and of course the fireworks show. Check out the Facebook page for more details.
Ongoing events
Kuna Community CA$H Bingo
Community Bingo is held Saturdays starting 6 p.m. at the Kuna Senior Center, 229 N. Ave. B. Doors open 4:30 p.m. for socializing. More information is available in Kuna Senior Center news (page 2 of Kuna Melba News) and on Facebook.
Melba Farmers Market
Melba Valley Farmers Market is held Thursdays in the senior center parking lot (115 Base Line Road) from 5-8 p.m. featuring produce, live plants, crafts, home-baked goods, hand-made products, food trucks and live music! Market will run through October.
Melba Valley Museum
The Melba Valley Museum is open for the 2021 season 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. This year’s featured family is Don and Lula Peck and their children.
Meridian Main Street Market
Meridian Main Street Market is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays featuring local artisans and vendors, live entertainment and more. The market is set up at Meridian City Hall Plaza near the parking lot on the south side. More information is at meridianmainstreetmarket.com and on Facebook.