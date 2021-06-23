Opera Idaho announces first annual Opera in the Park
On Saturday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Gene Harris Bandshell in Julia Davis Park, Opera Idaho is embarking on “a new and ambitious venture:” a free, family-friendly outdoor concert with world-class soloists, the Opera Idaho Opera Chorus and Orchestra. Opera in the Park will not only include music from the canons of opera and musical theatre but will also serve as a sneak preview of sorts for the upcoming Opera Idaho season, Opera Idaho announced in a recent press release. This first annual free event is planned to be a summer tradition in the community for years to come.
KTVB’s Mark Johnson and frequent Opera Idaho performer Leslie Mauldin will be hosting Opera in the Park and featured singers include soprano Cecilia Violetta López, mezzo-soprano Tahanee Aluwihare, tenor Ben Gulley and baritone Ryan Bede.
The public is invited to bring blankets and chairs to watch the concert. Attendees can bring food and drink, but glass bottles are not allowed. There will be no food or drink vendors at the concert.
Musical selections will feature opera favorites from Carmen, including “Toreador Song” and “Habanera,” and The Merry Widow, Opera Idaho’s return-to-the stage production scheduled for The Morrison Center Oct. 8 and 9, the announcement stated. Also included are well-known duets from The Pearlfishers and Lakmé, the quartet from Verdi’s Rigoletto and Verdi’s “Anvil Chorus.” Musical theater selections will include those from West Side Story and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, including the musical‘s theme song and “Home.” The evening will conclude with an audience sing-along, “It’s a Grand Night for Singing.”
Kuna Flea Market
The Kuna Flea Market is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the first Saturday of every month now through October at 1450 N. Massey Ave. Next flea market date is July 3. More information is available via Kuna Flea Market “K-Town” Facebook page.
Kuna Days 2021
Kuna Days is Aug. 6–7, featuring entertainment for all ages, a parade, vendors, and of course the fireworks show. Check out the Facebook page for more details.
Ongoing events
Kuna Community CA$H Bingo
Community Bingo is held Saturdays starting 6 p.m. at the Kuna Senior Center, 229 N. Ave. B. Doors open 4:30 p.m. for socializing. More information is available in Kuna Senior Center news (page 2 of Kuna Melba News) and on Facebook.
Melba Farmers Market
Melba Valley Farmers Market is held Thursdays in the senior center parking lot (115 Base Line Road) from 5-8 p.m. featuring produce, live plants, crafts, home-baked goods, hand-made products, food trucks and live music! Market will run through October.
Melba Valley Museum
The Melba Valley Museum is open for the 2021 season 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. This year’s featured family is Don and Lula Peck and their children.
Meridian Main Street Market
Meridian Main Street Market is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays featuring local artisans and vendors, live entertainment and more. The market is set up at Meridian City Hall Plaza near the parking lot on the south side. More information is at meridianmainstreetmarket.com and on Facebook.