Janet Guentz Benoit, Doneta Watts Stephensen and Susan Groom Thompson met over 50 years ago in elementary school. They have been inseparable since.
After graduating from Kuna High School together, college put some physical distance between them. Then came careers, husbands and children to keep them busy.
How the three friends have stayed close for over five decades is a common question, which Benoit, Stephensen and Thompson have answers for.
“We’ve been there for weddings and births, and deaths of parents, and there are times in (our lives) when we had things going on, (but) we always kept in touch,” Benoit said.
“If it had been months, we (would) still get together and it’s like we saw each other yesterday,” Thompson said. “We all treasure that. Every time we get together we say how lucky we are to be friends for this long.”
Being grateful for the friendships, and other close friendships, helped keep the bond strong.
“What I think has kept it amazingly strong and unique is we always had other friends even in high school, and certainly in our 20s and things,” Benoit said. “We were never jealous. We did a good job of letting each other be who they were.”
These Kuna girls are 65 now, and retired. The three are on a new adventure together: helping young women in Africa.
‘EMBRACE FRIENDSHIPS’The three friends had an adventure last summer, traveling to Kenya to see the memory of Benoit’s daughter honored.
Benoit describes her daughter, Katy, as being at home in the world, welcoming and engaging her fellow students. Katy was attending the University of Idaho in 2011 when she was killed by one of her psychology professors.
Stephensen and Thompson shared the loss. It rippled through the Treasure Valley, touching a man named Vincent Kituku. He called Benoit, a stranger, to express his condolences.
Kituku found out Benoit had taken one of his classes, and that he knew Benoit’s sister. Benoit found out about the charity Kituku ran, Caring Hearts and Hands of Hope, which helps girls of impoverished families in Africa attend school.
Benoit and Kituku talked more about Katy. Later on, he asked for permission to name the school’s new life skills learning center after Katy.
“Part of it, or all of it maybe, (was) he wanted to have someone who had life challenges, that stood up and did the right thing, made hard decisions, and Katy did have all of that,” Benoit said. “She also valued education; she was inclusive; she valued friends; she worked on her talents, and I think he was thinking she needed to be honored and she would be a young person that (these girls) would relate to.”
Benoit asked Stephensen and Thompson to accompany her to Kenya last summer to see the building’s dedication.
“Doneta and Susan, they’re just incredible friends,” Benoit said. “When we lost Katy, we went to Moscow for the service. They took off from their lives and work and went with us then. It just seemed very appropriate to have them with us for this too.”
“We wouldn’t have missed it for the world,” Stephensen said.
In Kenya, the friends saw the Katy Benoit Life Skills Centre, where young women would be taught sewing, cooking, health care and other skills.
“When we pulled into the school, they had just released church. These girls were singing; they had the most angelic voices,” Benoit said. “You look up, you see this building, I was grateful I’d seen it before (in pictures) because it would have, overwhelmed me.”
“I felt a sense of real comfort and joy,” she continued. “This school and this mission in Kenya is just so Katy.”
‘SAY YES TO OPPORTUNITIES’
Benoit, Stephensen and Thompson were asked to bring items with them that could benefit the girls while they attended the boarding school. Thompson had read an article stating some girls attending school would miss classes for up to a week because they were menstruating and didn’t have supplies. Missing the classes set them behind.
“That was going to be my mission,” Thompson said, “and it became all of our missions to take sanitary supplies.”
One thing lead to another — based on Thompson’s interest, Kituku suggested she teach a class.
“Then I roped Janet and Doneta into it,” Thompson said. “So it developed into when we got there we were going to teach a class and talk … so (the girls) would have options.”
While in Kenya, Benoit, Stephensen and Thompson explained how to use hygiene supplies in the centre.
“The word that came to my mind was perfection,” Stephensen said. “The trip, what we were seeing, it just all fit together so perfectly.”
After their trip, Benoit, Stephensen and Thompson were moved to continue helping.
‘OUR ADVENTURE’
Benoit, Stephensen and Thompson volunteer with Days For Girls, an international nonprofit that creates hygiene kits for girls and women and provides educational materials about the kits and care. Kits contain hand-sewn flannel liners, purchased underwear, washcloths and soap.
“It touches your heart when you realize we can forgo that new pair of shoes at $30 or $40 and give the girls supplies or a uniform,” Thompson said.
“I’d go to bed thinking about it,” Benoit added, “wake up in the night thinking about it … it was humbling, very impactful.”
Benoit, Stephensen and Thompson have continued volunteering with Days For Girls, starting up their own team last November. In the first six months, 300 kits were made and donated to the school.
Stephensen and Thompson went back to Africa in July to deliver the kits and teach. The students lined up in a classroom to pick out their kits.
Thompson organized the class structure and Stephensen, with her energy and humor, engaged the students. Stephensen and Thompson hope to pass on the knowledge to the teachers at the school so that the teachers can continue the educational component.
The goal is to start a Days For Girls enterprise in the life skills center, to work in conjunction with Kituku’s efforts with the school. The enterprise would employ local women and sell the kits, to be financially and operationally self-sustaining.
“Seeing the impact, hopefully, in the surrounding villages was very exciting,” Thompson said.
“It’s all for the benefit of the girls and the village,” Stephensen said.